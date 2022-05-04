Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Releases New Poster

✖





Obi-Wan Kenobi has a brand new poster of the titular Jedi today. Of course, it is May 4th, so the Star Wars content is flowing today. Fans got a fresh trailer for the series as well. This clip showed off Ewan McGregor's fighting prowess as Obi-Wan is on the run from Inquisitors in a number of places. While everyone is concerned about the elder Jedi, the presence of Luke Skywalker in the trailer has fans cheering as well. And for the longtime fans, even the small glimpses at Darth Vader are something that's only going to raise the hype levels for this series even more. The poster is very fitting for the entire vibe of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Things have effectively fallen apart and there's a pronounced feeling of anguish from losing a lot of close friends and his protege. It's all written right there on his face.

Writer Joby Harold told Entertainment Weekly about the vibes heading in. "It takes place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, in a time of darkness in the galaxy," Harold explained. "The Empire is in the ascendancy. And all the horrors that come with the Empire are being made manifest throughout the galaxy. And the Jedi Order as we know them are being all but wiped out. So everything that was in the prequels has crumbled."

Order 66 has done a number on the Jedi Order around the Galaxy. However, Obi-Wan Kenobi is still out there on the run and picking up the pieces of the world that was. Revenge of the Sith might be in the past, but he's still carrying that pain around.

"Those surviving Jedi, those that do survive, are on the run and they're in hiding. And Vader and his Inquisitors are chasing them to the end of the galaxy," the writer continued. "Within that hopeless fatalistic world, we find possibly the most famous of all our surviving Jedi in hiding struggling with that faith that defines the Jedi, and wanting to hold onto it and hoping to regain that faith within that sort of hopeless world."

Disney+ dropped a new synopsis for Obi-Wan's big return to the franchise: "Ewan McGregor returns in the iconic role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for a special event series on Disney+. Officially titled Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series is directed by Deborah Chow, who helmed memorable episodes of "The Mandalorian," Season 1, and features the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader."



