Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Is Excited to “Put the Cloak Back on” for Obi-Wan Series

One of the most exciting announcements Lucasfilm has made in recent years is that Ewan McGregor would be returning to his role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for an all-new series on Disney+, but with it having been more than 15 years since he last played the part, some fans might be curious what it will be like to revisit the Jedi Master, as the actor notes that once he puts the cloak back on, it will all come back to him. The actor also noted that, despite the series seeing some delays in recent weeks, production will likely begin early next year.

“We start shooting at the very beginning of next year, they’re in pre-production from this summer, there are scripts that I’ve read that are really good, they’re continuing to write on them to make them even better, and we start very early next year,” McGregor revealed on Good Morning America. “And I’m excited about it. I think the last one I shot was in 2003, so it’s been a while. It’ll just be there, I think. Also, I’m reminding myself by watching their new films and The Mandalorian and stuff, I really enjoyed. I keep myself as current as I can with the Lucasfilm world. I don’t think it will take two minutes; I’ll put the cloak back on and I’ll be there, I think.”

Following the initial announcement about the project, excitement for the endeavor grew immensely, which only grew further when fans saw what The Mandalorian was capable of accomplishing with long-form storytelling. When Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters last year, some fans felt a little disappointed, noting that the overall sequel trilogy felt a bit disjointed.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that production on the Obi-Wan series had been pushed back from this summer to next year, casting doubt on the series, though McGregor has expressed that the studio clearly wants to tell the best story they can instead of move forward to capitalize on excitement and potentially deliver audiences an underwhelming experience that had been decades in the making.

“It just slipped to next year, that’s all,” McGregor shared with ComicBook.com of the delays. “The scripts are really good. I think that, so now that Episode IX came out and everyone at Lucasfilm’s got more time to look to spend on the writing, they felt like they wanted more time to write the episodes. I read about 80-90% of what they’ve written so far and it’s really, really good. And instead of shooting this August, they just want to start shooting in January, that’s all. It’s nothing more dramatic than that. It often happens in projects, they just wanted to push it to next year.”

