Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Set Video Reportedly Revealed

Days after Lucasfilm revealed the cast for Obi-Wan Kenobi, a new video has surfaced online reportedly showing at least one set-piece involved in the production of the upcoming Star Wars series. A video circulating on TikTok shows a sprawling outdoor set clearly representing the environment and architecture of Tatooine.

Even though the series is set to start filming in April, it's pretty evident the set isn't quite finished yet as tools and equipment are still strewn about. Either way, Lucasfilm has confirmed the series will begin principal photography by the end of the month; that news was revealed last week at the same time the massive Obi-Wan cast was announced.

HELLO IS THIS THE ACTUAL KENOBI SET THIS TIME hhh££hHnfm’fkgivoj’¥~*%*>+pic.twitter.com/FTVApFnDEx — lauren (@ewanskenobii) April 4, 2021

Actors joining Ewan McGregor include Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. The series — one being billed as a special event series by the streamer — will be directed by The Mandalorian alum Deborah Chow.

"We start making it in the late spring and we're gonna be shooting it here in L.A. and not -- it's so funny, every week, there's a new report," McGregor previously said of the show. "My dad was sending me links, saying, 'I thought you were shooting it in L.A.' because there's another tabloid expose that we're shooting it in some bizarre town somewhere. Then we're meant to be making it in Boston and then we're meant to be making it, no, it wasn't Boston, it was Boston, England. But we're not. We're shooting it in L.A."

"We're shooting it much in the way The Mandalorian series was shot. We're using some of that technology," he continued. "I really liked it and I liked the format of it. I liked the Western nature of it, it's an old-fashioned TV Western. It's brilliant."

The technology McGregor was speaking of is Disney's groundbreaking Volume tech, allowing filmmakers to film against virtually any environment in real-time while on a sound stage.

Obi-Wan will follow in the footsteps of The Mandalorian and stream exclusively on Disney+. It has yet to set a release date.

