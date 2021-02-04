Star Wars: Pedro Pascal Reacts to Mark Ruffalo's Joke About The Mandalorian

✖

Yesterday saw the release of the Golden Globe nominations, and some of our favorite shows made the list, including Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The Disney+ series is up for Best Television Series - Drama against Lovecraft Country, The Crown, Ozark, and Ratched. Another nominee this year is Mark Ruffalo, who is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for playing Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in HBO's I Know This Much Is True. Ruffalo won the Emmy for the role last year, but will now be competing against a different group of stars. His fellow nominees include Bryan Cranston (Your Honor), Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule), Hugh Grant (The Undoing), and Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird). Yesterday, @VinceSchilling tweeted that The Mandalorian and Ruffalo were both nominated and it led to a great Twitter interaction between Ruffalo and Pedro Pascal.

"#ThisIsTheWay: Congrats #BabyYoda! 'The Mandalorian,' @MarkRuffalo get #GoldenGlobe nominations. The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominations were announced Wednesday," @VinceSchilling wrote. "I guess I’m a Mandalorian now. @PedroPascal1 #ThisIsTheWay," Ruffalo replied. "Don’t tease me. #BeMyMandoBro @MarkRuffalo," Pascal chimed in. You can check out the interaction in the tweets below:

While it's unlikely we'll be seeing Ruffalo in Star Wars, the actor will be joining the Disney+ family when he reprises his role of Hulk in She-Hulk. Ruffalo will be acting alongside Tatiana Maslany, who was cast in the titular role. Tim Roth will also be reprising his role of Abomination from The Incredible Hulk.

As for Pascal, one of the actor's stunt doubles for The Mandalorian, Brendan Wayne, recently confirmed on social media that Pascal will be returning to the show for season three. "No spoilers!!! But just in case the world didn’t know yet, [Pedro Pascal] is incredible," the performer shared on Instagram. "The journey they wrote for him this season was so beautiful. The fact that Pedro went beyond the page and made this epic. Thank you [Pedro]. Yes!! Pedro is coming back. There was never any question. DO NOT BELIEVE EVERYTHING YOU READ."

Would you like to see Mark Ruffalo join The Mandalorian? What about another project with Pedro Pascal? Tell us in the comments!

The first two seasons of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+. She-Hulk does not yet have a release date. The 78th Annual Golden Globes take place on February 28th.