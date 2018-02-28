‘Star Wars Rebels’ Producer Teases Announcement of New Series “Soon”

With Star Wars Rebels coming to a close next week and the news that Disney is working on multiple series set in the galaxy far, far away, fans are left wondering what’s next.

It turns out they won’t have to wait long as Dave Filoni just teased the announcement of his next Star Wars project would be coming soon. While speaking with Animation Magazine, Filoni spoke about why he tells his stories through the medium of animation when he teased the impending reveal.

“George always treated our animation on Clone Wars the same way he treated film, it’s all part of his story. At times there’s a tendency to treat animation as an ‘other’ or as something for kids, and that’s not been my experience at Lucasfilm,” said Filoni. “We are telling stories and we happen to use the medium of animation to tell them.

“So I think that’s what the future holds. We have a lot of different ways to convey stories and we choose the best mediums and we are showing no sign of slowing, so the end of one thing always means the beginning of another, and soon people will learn what that other is.”

Filoni and Disney CEO Bob Iger have both teased future announcements for more Star Wars series, while Iger has made it seem like a live-action series is in the works. Filoni has never ruled out handling a live-action series, but his most recent comments make it sound like he’s staying on the animated side of the universe, perhaps even exploring the rise of the Resistance between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

He defended Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars, saying they stand alongside the films in the rich tapestry of the extended saga of stories. Filoni works with the filmmakers to maintain a connection between the series and movies.

“I think we have our own way of doing things and one of the things that we’re always attempting to do is have all of our stories be connected,” Filoni said. “I spend a decent amount of time when the films are happening to go and talk with Rian Johnson or watch JJ [Abrams] work. We all like to be aware of the stories that everybody’s doing so you get a sense that it’s one big galaxy.”

It remains to be seen who will stick around after the Rebels finale, which seems to be hurtling toward an epic conclusion for the Ghost crew. While Kanan has already left the land of the living, the fate of Ezra, Sabine, Zeb, and Chopper is still up in the air. Hera has been confirmed to survive after the Battle of Endor, post-Return of the Jedi, though the Forces of Destiny shorts could be rendered outside of the canon.

We’ll learn more about the fate of the crew, and the future of Star Wars animation, after the series finale of Star Wars Rebels next Monday on Disney XD.