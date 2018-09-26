‘Star Wars Resistance’ Episode Synopses Released, Elijah Wood to Guest Star

With the series premiere of Star Wars Resistance right around the corner, the synopses of the first five episodes have made their way online. The information also reveals that The Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood will be one of many guest stars the series will feature.

Check out the synopses below and tune in to the season premiere on Disney on October 7th.

“The Recruit: Part 1”

Air Date – October 7th

X-wing pilot Kazuda Xiono is recruited for the Resistance, but finds himself in over his head when Poe Dameron assigns him to a remote fueling station to spy on the First Order. Then, after Kaz boasts about being the best pilot around, he is forced to compete in a dangerous sky race.

*Guest starring is Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as Poe Dameron, Jim Rash (Community), and Bobby Moynihan (DuckTales) as Flix and Orka, respectively.

“The Recruit: Part 2”

Air Date – October 7th

“The Triple Dark”

Air Date – October 14th

Kaz and BB-8 uncover information on an imminent pirate attack and must find a way to stop it.

*Gwendoline Christie (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) guest stars as Captain Phasma.

“Fuel For The Fire”

Air Date – October 21st

Kaz befriends a sky racer named Rucklin who pressures him to take some rare and dangerous hyperfuel hidden in Yeager’s office.

*Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) guest stars as Jace Rucklin.

“The High Tower”

Air Date – October 28th

The First Order arrives at the platform for mysterious reasons and Kaz and BB-8 are determined to sneak into the tower to find out what they want.

*Donald Faison (Scrubs) guest stars as Hype Fazon.

As the season continues, fans will have to tune in to learn if more exciting guest stars appear in the series. With Resistance taking place six months before the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, we won’t be surprised if more stars from that film drop by the animated adventure.

Star Wars Resistance premieres Sunday, October 7th at 10 pm ET on Disney Channel.

