Star Wars Retro Collection Boba Fett and Bossk Exclusive 2-Pack Is On Sale Now

Hasbro has opened up pre-orders for the Star Wars Retro Collection Boba Fett & Bossk Special Bounty Hunters 2-Pack, is an Amazon exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $27.99 with a release date set for January 1st 2023. The set follows a Retro Collection Bounty Hunters 2-pack (pictured below) that included figures of Dengar and IG-88. Pre-orders for that set are still available here on Amazon for $27.99 with a release date set for December 1st.

Star Wars Retro Collection Special Bounty Hunters 2-Pack Boba Fett & Bossk Toys 3.75-Inch-Scale The Empire Strikes Back Figures: "Two of the most feared bounty hunters in the galaxy, Boba Fett and Bossk have crossed paths over the course of their careers as both collaborators and competitors. Both had undeniable skill, but only one became a legend. Kids and collectors can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with figures from Star Wars Retro Collection! With exquisite decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. Star Wars Retro Collection includes figures from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, including movies and live-action series. The 3.75-inch-scale Retro Collection figure is detailed to look like the Boba Fett & Bossk characters from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, featuring design and detailing inspired by 1970s Star Wars figures."

As noted, Hasbro's Star Wars Retro Collection figures are based on classic Kenner toys from the late '70s, and feature a vintage design, 5-points of articulation, blasters and other accessories, and a classic cardback with a distressed look. In this case the figures are based on Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, though new series like Star Wars: The Mandalorian are fair game for the Retro Collection.

