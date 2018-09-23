Rian Johnson and ‘Game of Thrones’ Creators’ Star Wars Trilogies Still in Development

Earlier this afternoon, Collider reported that a Lucasfilm insider claimed the standalone Star Wars Story films had all been put on hold for the foreseeable future, likely the result of Solo‘s disappointing reception. The report also makes sure to note that this doesn’t mean all plans for future films are on hiatus, as The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson and Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss‘ films are all still being developed.

The site noted, “These projects continue to be in development and are not part of the paused spinoffs we’re hearing about. But Lucasfilm’s main focus at the moment is planning the next trilogy after the Abrams-directed [Episode IX], which is expected to conclude the story of Rey (Daisy Ridley) that began with The Force Awakens.”

Another interesting point that the site implies is that Benioff and Weiss will reportedly be developing a trilogy, with no prior announcement confirming how many films the duo would be developing, having previously only been described as a “series” of films.

The sheer scale of the Star Wars universe has led to countless rumors about which characters and events could get their own film, though recently the most credible reports have emerged from The Hollywood Reporter.

Prior to the release of Solo, the outlet claimed that Logan writer/director James Mangold was developing a Boba Fett film, which Lucasfilm had teased years ago with Chronicle and Fantastic Four director Josh Trank attached. Trank’s departure from the project left a big question mark next to the film, with the success of Logan lending credibility to the reports regarding Mangold.

The outlet also teased that an Obi-Wan Kenobi film was being developed, yet no cast or filmmakers were attached.

While these two films were rumored, Lucasfilm never confirmed their status, which means that they are still moving forward with all of the projects they themselves have confirmed.

The release of The Last Jedi became a defining moment for Star Wars fans, creating a divide between fans of more familiar stories with trajectories they felt were more true to the characters they knew and fans who hoped to see the Star Wars saga head into new and unexpected territory in hopes of keeping the franchise fresh. Reports that Lucasfilm will be straying away from revisiting well-known characters confirms that the studio aims to deliver more films with new characters and perspectives as opposed to delivering films that hope to re-capture what made this galaxy so compelling in the first place.

The next Star Wars film to hit theaters will be Episode IX on December 20, 2019. No dates have been announced for Johnson nor Benioff and Weiss’ films.

