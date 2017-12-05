Star Wars: Rian Johnson’s New Trilogy Isn’t ‘Old Republic’ Adaptation

We were among the many Star Wars fans hoping that the new trilogy coming from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson was going to be an adaptation of the Knights of the Old Republic series. However, it seems that new comments from Johnson himself shoot down hopes of that happening.

Mashable was at the junket for Star Wars: The Last Jedi and asked Johnson directly if The Old Republic could be the setting for his new trilogy. Here’s what the filmmaker had to say:

“Oh, they love Knights of the Old Republic. I played that game when it first came out and it was like, god, I loved it. Yeah, that’s a fantastic game. And I understand it, the instinct to automatically go to something that you know and love, that you’ve already seen. To me, what’s really fun is the notion of what new stuff are we gonna see, what new stories can we tell?“

That seems to steel the matter: when Johnson’s trilogy was announced, it was said that it would be a story fans had never seen before – and that wasn’t just a clever way of saying “a story you haven’t seen… in live-action.” It means we are getting a truly new Star Wars storyline, which is both thrilling and risky, at the same time.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15th. Solo: A Star Wars Story follows on May 25, 2018, with Star Wars: Episode IX arriving on December 20, 2019.