Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Cast Reveals Who Is Most Likely to Spoil the Movie

Disney takes secrets seriously and is always looking to keep their films from getting spoiled early. In fact, the lengths they’ve gone to with their Marvel movies are always an interesting topic of conversation in interviews, but they also take great pains with Star Wars, and that’s definitely the case for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Still, even with all that secrecy, there’s always a cast member or two that just can’t help themselves regarding spoilers, and in a new interview with ET Director J.J. Abrams pointed the finger for biggest spoiler straight at Kelly Marie Tran, though in a very tongue in cheek way.

The question was asked who is most likely to drop a spoiler in an interview, and without much hesitation, Abrams turned to Tran and said “Kelly!”. He then made it clear he was joking, but the cast got a kick out of it. Kelly came up again when the question of who is most likely to have a script end up on eBay was asked, and it was Abrams again leading the charge.

It was all in good fun, though we are curious as to who the biggest spoiler in the cast is. The film has done a good job so far of keeping spoilers to a minimum, and here’s hoping that lasts until the movie finally releases.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and stars Daisey Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, Carrie Fisher, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams, Joonas Suotamo, Anthony Daniels, Jimmy Vee, Dave Chapman, Brian Herring, Mark Hamill, Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Dominic Monaghan, and Greg Grunberg. You can check out the official description below.

“Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in U.S. theaters on December 20.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.