Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to Get Day and Date Release in China

In just a couple of weeks, Star Wars fans around the galaxy will finally know how the long-running and beloved Skywalker Saga comes to an end. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, directed by J.J. Abrams, is the final film of the series and wraps up the story that began in 1977 with Star Wars: A New Hope. Fortunately, fans in the worlds two biggest box office markets will have the opportunity to see the new movie at the same time.

According to Variety, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released in China on December 20th, the same day that it hits theaters in North America. This is certainly a big deal for fans in China, as a lot of movies are released in the country later than in the United States.

This release strategy also helps with any potential spoiler leaks finding their way online. If one market gets the movie earlier, spoilers easily find their way online and it becomes harder to go in without knowing anything. Releasing the film in China and North America simultaneously drastically decreases the chances of important plot points leaking.

Speaking of spoilers, it’s honestly surprising that we’ve nearly made it to the release of The Rise of Skywalker without any major leaks, especially after the story of John Boyega’s script came to light. Director J.J. Abrams revealed that someone’s script had been lost and later posted on eBay, though Disney was able to get the situation handled before it was sold. This week, Boyega confessed that the script belonged to him.

“Alright guys, it was me,” Boyega admitted on GMA. “Let me tell you how all this went down. It was actually from my apartment. I was moving apartments and I left my script under my bed. I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna leave it under my bed, when I wake up in the morning, I’ll take it and then move.’ But then my boys came over and we started partying a little bit, and the script, it just stayed there. And then, a few weeks after, this cleaner comes in, finds this script, and then puts it on eBay for like, £65. The person didn’t know the true value.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.