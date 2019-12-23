Here’s Who Says Star Wars’ Iconic “Bad Feeling” Line in The Rise of Skywalker

The Star Wars franchise has a deep relationship with his fans, one which is built on epic moments and small details. Some of those small details run as deep as iconic bits of dialogue running through each of the films. For example, “I have a bad feeling about this,” has become a staple of Star Wars movies and his spilt over into other pop culture titles, referencing the events taking place in a galaxy far, far away. In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the popular bit of dialogue made its way into the movie, with a classic character getting the chance to say the words.

Warning! Spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker follow!

In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the group finds themselves being hunted by the First Order. With perfect timing, Lando Calrissian reveals himself as an ally to Rey and company. When he sees the enemies approaching, he looks out a window and says, “I have a bad feeling about this.” The phrase has previously been said by Han Solo, Qui-Gon Jinn, Chewbacca, and many others across the Star Wars lore in live-action and animated form.

Of course, speaking of Lando, his story ended on an interesting note which is one of the five major questions addressed in the video above. The character’s implied connection with Jannah seems to point toward a shared history with the character, one of the remaining story threads after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker concluded the Skywalker saga.

“I think the only way to have it not have any of [open-ended story threads] is if everyone dies,” Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director JJ Abrams told ComicBook.com. “Like you know, you have to assume that there’s gonna be some life that continues you know, beyond it and my favorite endings I’m sure all of our favorite endings do that on some level. But this was a huge challenge from the beginning. We knew this was gonna be really a hard one and it was and so working on this, the the ending of nine movies. We wanted it to feel like people were getting something that was worthy of their time that they were, there was a continuum. From the prior eight, you know, movies, eight chapters and to feel like there was something at the end that was, you know, were still surprised and there was you know. But mostly it was moving, it made you feel something.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters.