‘Star Wars’ Robotic Vacuums: Let The Dark Side Do Your Dirty Work

My robotic vacuum is one of the best purchases I have ever made, but now I’m wondering whether or not I should upgrade to one of Samsung’s limited edition Star Wars POWERbot models. Imagine having the power to order Darth Vader or a Stormtrooper to do all of the dirty work around your house! It’s quite tempting – and not just because of how they look. They also play Star Wars-themed phrases and music in addition to being fully-loaded vacuums feature-wise.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a commission.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Samsung’s Star Wars POWERbot vacuums went up for pre-order today, October 10th, in limited quantities. They certainly aren’t cheap at $699-$799, but that price is in line with other high-end robot vacuums. Mashable notes that they have a suction power capacity of 10 watts with a 290mm-wide brush. That’s 20 times more powerful than previous generation POWERbot models, and the brush is 42 percent larger than conventional 204mm brushes. Plus, Samsung’s “Visionary Mapping” tech maps the contours of each room while “FullViewSensor 2.0” detects and avoids traps. It can also be controlled via a smartphone app or with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

But, let’s face it, the most interesting thing about these vacuums is the fact that they play Star Wars music, phrases, and other sounds. For example, the Darth Vader version will do the heavy breathing thing at seemingly random intervals. It might also say “there will be no one to stop us now” when exiting the charger, then play the Imperial March when returning. It sounds like the the most fun you’ll ever have with a household appliance.

If you’re interested, head on over to Samsung’s POWERbot Star Wars edition page and order one while you can. Shipping is slated for the week of November 5th.