New Star Wars Comic Depicts How ‘Rogue One’ Impacted Luke Skywalker

With Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012 and its ownership of Marvel, fans have been able to enjoy one, officially unified storyline. For decades, audiences have wondered what happened to Luke, Leia and Han following the original movie and prior to The Empire Strikes Back, with the current Star Wars comic book chronicling their adventures. In the latest issue, readers watch Luke understand what the Rogue One mission meant to the Rebel Alliance and how it impacted him going forward.

The comic currently focuses on Luke, Leia and Han on a mission on Jedha to prevent the Empire from harvesting the Kyber crystals that remain. In an issue released last year, our heroes met Ubin Des, who claimed that she would have been a part of the Rogue One mission on Scarif if not for being sick.

“Those who were good enough to disobey orders to do the right thing went and died. Those who didn’t go are still here,” Ubin Des relayed to Luke. “Jyn Erso led the mission. I wish I could have gone with her…”

In issue #42, readers see the full impact of that Rogue One mission sink in with Luke, who revealed he may have never taken part in the Death Star run if he knew what was at stake.

“Rogue One took whatever steps they needed. People making distractions, sacrificing themselves, amping up the signal. All improvised,” Luke shared. “This chain of sacrifice…all leading to me taking that shot. I’m glad I didn’t know. I have no idea what I’d have done with all that extra pressure.”

This latest issue of the comic helps explain why, knowing that he felt he needed to pursue Jedi training, Luke stuck around with the Rebellion long enough to make his way to Hoth.

The current run of the Star Wars comic not only helps shed light on Luke’s journey, but also recently revealed interesting information about Leia.

During a previous exchange on Jedha, Leia recalled to Luke some of the last words her father said to her, entrusting her with the mission of delivering the Death Star plans to Obi-Wan Kenobi. This sparked a sense of duty in her, prioritizing the Rebellion above everything else. Whereas Luke felt he must leave the Rebellion to become a Jedi, Leia never had that luxury.

Star Wars #42 is on sale now.

