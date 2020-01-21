Star Wars: Rogue One Co-Writer Confirms He’s Not Involved With Prequel TV Series

Many Star Wars fans were disappointed that the fatal events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story meant we wouldn’t see those characters in future adventures, only to be delighted to learn that the streaming service Disney+ would be developing a prequel series focusing on Cassian Andor and K-2SO, but co-writer of the film Gary Whitta confirmed he isn’t involved in the upcoming series. This will surely disappoint fans of Whitta, as he also wrote the comic book adaptation of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but the series has enlisted Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy to both write and direct installments of the new series.

Whitta took to Twitter to reply to fan questions and, when someone asked if he was involved in the upcoming series, Whitta responded with a simple, “No.”

Rogue One marked one of the more ambitious projects the Star Wars saga has embarked on, as it was the first theatrical release that deviated from the events of the Skywalker Saga. The film also saw a shift in tone from the rest of the franchise, focusing more on covert Rebel activity over the more mystical elements of the Jedi and the Sith. That gamble seemingly paid off, as the film went on to earn more than $1 billion worldwide.

Given that audiences never saw the film’s heroes appear anywhere else in Star Wars lore, we knew they likely didn’t survive the ordeal, with Whitta having previously pointed out that the film nearly concluded on a more positive note.

“We always felt that it was the right thing to do, that these characters make the ultimate sacrifice,” Whitta previously shared with ComicBook.com. “It wasn’t that way in my original script, but again, we never felt that we would get away with it. K-2 always died, but Jyn survived in the very first version of the movie that we developed, and then it was [director] Gareth [Edwards] who kept pushing for it, saying, ‘I feel like they need to die. They need to die.’ Eventually he convinced [Disney and Lucasfilm].”

In addition to Gilroy returning for the upcoming prequel series, so will Cassian Andor actor Diego Luna and K-2SO actor Alan Tudyk. There is no confirmed production or release date for the series.

