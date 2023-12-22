Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Fans Upset After Release Date Move

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron fans are sad after news that the movie was removed from Disney's release calendar came up today. Patty Jenkins was supposed to be directing the Lucasfilm project but it seemed to have a failure to launch. While the movie hasn't been officially canceled, reports indicate that its been put on the backburner for a while. Where does that leave all those prospective X-Wing fans? Well, in a state of limbo for a while. As we all sit around waiting for any news on what's next for the Star Wars franchise on the big screen, you can rest assured it won't be Rogue Squadron. Check out some of the best tweets about the dismaying news right here.

"I'm in love with all three projects on my plate right now. I'm definitely doing Rogue Squadron next and I'm excited to do Wonder Woman 3," Jenkins previously told Associated Press. "The Michael Stackpole books and the video games and all of the Rogue Squadron books, there's an incredible history that's really important to honor. And yet, it must be brought to a new age, because we have to tell a new story with it and so you're trying to blend the best of everything and make it the great fighter-pilot movie, which I've always wanted to make, as well. It's a big brew of things that you're trying to put together and still try to keep a simple story."

The Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron just got officially removed from Disney's release schedule. — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) September 15, 2022

