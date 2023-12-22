Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Fans Upset After Release Date Move
Star Wars: Rogue Squadron fans are sad after news that the movie was removed from Disney's release calendar came up today. Patty Jenkins was supposed to be directing the Lucasfilm project but it seemed to have a failure to launch. While the movie hasn't been officially canceled, reports indicate that its been put on the backburner for a while. Where does that leave all those prospective X-Wing fans? Well, in a state of limbo for a while. As we all sit around waiting for any news on what's next for the Star Wars franchise on the big screen, you can rest assured it won't be Rogue Squadron. Check out some of the best tweets about the dismaying news right here.
"I'm in love with all three projects on my plate right now. I'm definitely doing Rogue Squadron next and I'm excited to do Wonder Woman 3," Jenkins previously told Associated Press. "The Michael Stackpole books and the video games and all of the Rogue Squadron books, there's an incredible history that's really important to honor. And yet, it must be brought to a new age, because we have to tell a new story with it and so you're trying to blend the best of everything and make it the great fighter-pilot movie, which I've always wanted to make, as well. It's a big brew of things that you're trying to put together and still try to keep a simple story."
The Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron just got officially removed from Disney's release schedule.— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) September 15, 2022
I’m going to be optimistic and say that officially dropping Rogue Squadron from the schedule means they might be getting ready to announce what *is* coming.— Blade of Bardotta (@Porter_Engle) September 15, 2022
Whoever designed the books for the Rogue Squadron reprint, has a special place in hell waiting for them... pic.twitter.com/8W4zn8pNzp— Ben (@EbonHawk_) September 15, 2022
Wonder Woman 84 was two years ago
Seen people using WW84 as a means to slam Patty Jenkins today after that Rogue Squadron removal announcement.
Friendly reminder that WW84 rocks and is still better than most of other recent CBMs 🤷🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/KRxE7LtYue— jacob. (@jtimsuggs) September 15, 2022
Lucasfilm really needs to stop announcing Star Wars movie projects 🤣 Every single one has either been shelved or left in limbo. Rogue Squadron (recently removed from Disney's upcoming slate) is the latest casualty in a LONG list.— filmdecrypter (@Infinite_2014) September 15, 2022
They probably spent like minimum $150k on this Rogue Squadron Patty Jenkins announcement. Renting an Arri package, lenses, Chase Car, location, along with like 20+ crew managing wardrobe, hair/make-up, sound, and crafty for a 2-hour shoot. Plus the VFX. All just to go, "lol, jk." pic.twitter.com/2uW5xuaA0Y— Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) September 15, 2022
Rogue Squadron is probably the easiest Star Wars property to adapt. It's 'Top Gun' in space. https://t.co/x3NKjz1gl3— Jacopo della Quercia (@Jacopo_della_Q) September 15, 2022
My guess here: Patty is prioritizing WW3 over Rogue Squadron and with all the chaos over at WBD she has to be all hands on. V
Maybe they can bring Kosinski back after Top Gun Maverick (he also did Tron Legacy so he’s familiar) https://t.co/dw7KZ2tJOZ— Arondir II Velaryon⚜️💍⚜️ (@Tchalla_Fett) September 15, 2022
So Disney got Patty Jenkins to direct this Star Wars: Rogue Squadron teaser talking about her pilot dad and how he loved flying, just to cancel the movie pic.twitter.com/DO6LlWDEHX— Anakin (@theSnyderKnight) September 15, 2022