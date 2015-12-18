Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Prints From Bottleneck Gallery Put Rey in the Spotlight

✖

The debut of the Star Wars sequel trilogy in 2015 with Star Wars: The Force Awakens brought with it our first glimpse at the heroic nature of Daisy Ridley's Rey, with the film's conclusion revealing that she had Force abilities that had been lying dormant for quite some time. Over the course of the next two films, audiences saw Rey hone her abilities in Star Wars: The Last Jedi with the help of Luke Skywalker as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker saw her confronting Emperor Palpatine, who we learned was her grandfather. To celebrate the hero, Bottleneck Gallery will be releasing new limited-edition prints featuring artwork by Florey. The prints go on sale at Bottleneck Gallery's website on Thursday, January 14th at 12 p.m. ET.

The site describes the prints, "The new Star Wars trilogy of films introduced a brand new cast to a new generation of Star Wars fans, and this Thursday, Florey celebrates Rey Skywalker with a new set of prints! Florey’s new set of Star Wars prints portrays Rey’s journey from orphaned scrapper to Jedi to legacy-carrying heroine. Rey’s evolution through each film was thrilling, and Florey’s captured the friends, trials, and tribulations that Rey faces throughout the trilogy."

(Photo: Bottleneck Gallery)

All three posters measure 12 by 24 inches and come from a hand-numbered edition of 175. Each poster is $40 or $115 for an entire set.

Bottleneck Gallery will also be releasing the below variants of the set.

(Photo: Bottleneck Gallery)

These variants also measure 12 by 24 inches, though will cost $45 each or $130 for a complete set.

Unfortunately, looking back at the sequel trilogy is likely the only way to celebrate Rey going forward, as Ridley herself has cast doubt on ever reprising the role.

"I think, for me, the beauty of Episode IX is it ends with such hope and such potential. I just feel like that was Rey's perfect ending. The big battle was in Episodes VII, VIII, and IX," Ridley shared with IGN last November. "I think really she's probably running around the forest somewhere having a great time [following the events of The Rise of Skywalker]."

She added, "I feel totally, totally satisfied with how that story finished. I just don't know what else she could do that I didn't have to do. Also, there are so many amazing characters in Star Wars, that it's sort of an amazing thing. I was watching the new episode of Mandalorian, and it's just like the places it can go beyond even where it is now is so exciting."

You can grab these prints at Bottleneck Gallery's website on Thursday, January 14th at 12 p.m. ET.

Will you try to add these prints to your collection?