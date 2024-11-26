Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Heads to the Big Screen (And You Can See It for Free)

Star Wars fans will have an opportunity to see upcoming TV series Skeleton Crew on the big screen, as the show’s first two episodes will play in theaters during a special event on December 2nd. Making this even better is that it’s free to attend. Those interested can visit the Fandango website to book their seat. People can reserve up to four tickets.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Skeleton Crew screenings are only taking place in select U.S. markets. There are 25 theaters participating, and as of this writing, 17 of those locations are sold out. It’s important to keep in mind that the event is first come, first served, so fans should get their tickets as soon as possible if they want to attend.

Disney and Lucasfilm have previously brought their Star Wars shows to the big screen. Back in 2022, there was a special marathon screening of the full Obi-Wan Kenobi series in the buildup to the final episode. Last year, the studios put together a “midseason fan celebration” by staging theatrical screenings of Ahsoka Episode 5, which featured the anticipated return of Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker.

For those who can’t make one of the Skeleton Crew screenings, the first two episodes will premiere on Disney+ on December 2nd. Lucasfilm has been generating excitement for the show’s arrival, recently releasing a trailer that taps into the nostalgia angle, highlighting how Skeleton Crew takes cues from beloved Amblin Entertainment productions like The Goonies.

Star Wars has largely been absent from theaters since The Rise of Skywalker premiered five years ago. The franchise won’t see another movie until The Mandalorian & Grogu in 2026, so it’s nice to see Lucasfilm give the Skeleton Crew premiere a special event like this. While the TV shows are made for Disney+ and will primarily be viewed at home, they’re very cinematic. The Skeleton Crew trailers have emphasized exciting set pieces and immersive world-building, so it’s certainly worthy of being shown on the big screen. Plus, with the show’s multi-generational appeal, this will be a fun way for families to experience the series together.

Hopefully, Skeleton Crew will prove to be a winning endeavor for Star Wars, as the property hit some rough patches in 2024. The Acolyte was cancelled after just one season, and another planned film was pulled from the release schedule, raising questions about the franchise’s future. The galaxy far, far away could use something positive right now. Lucasfilm seems confident Skeleton Crew will remind people why they love Star Wars in the first place, so it’ll be interesting to see how the series fares.



Star Wars: Skeleton Crew debuts December 2nd on Disney+