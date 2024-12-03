Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Rotten Tomatoes score has been revealed, with the show earning an 86% critics score on the aggregator. As of this writing, 29 reviews have been counted. While there isn’t a Critics Consensus available yet, a glance over the positive responses indicate critics are enjoying the performances of the young cast and the show’s embracing of its ’80s Amblin blockbuster influences. Others have praised Skeleton Crew‘s talented roster of directors and the series’ ability to tap into old-school Star Wars magic.

While there aren’t too many negative reviews at this juncture, their criticisms seem primarily directed towards Skeleton Crew‘s storytelling, finding the narrative to be thin as it meanders along in the early going. The first wave of reviews were published as Skeleton Crew had its two-episode premiere on Disney+.

If the Skeleton Crew Rotten Tomatoes score holds in this ballpark, it will compare favorably to the other live-action Star Wars shows on Disney+. Andor leads the pack with an impressive 96%, while the likes of Ahsoka (86%) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (82%) aren’t that far behind. Even The Acolyte, which was cancelled after one season, fared well with critics, as evidenced by its 78% Rotten Tomatoes score. The Book of Boba Fett is the lowest-rated of the bunch with a 66%.

To date, The Mandalorian is the only live-action Star Wars show to air multiple seasons, all of which were well-received. The series overall has a 90% Rotten Tomatoes score; the three individual seasons are scored 93%, 93%, and 85%, respectively. Each season has earned a Certified Fresh rating.

It’s encouraging that Skeleton Crew is off to a good start with critics, as the Star Wars property could desperately use some positive developments to close out 2024. Co-creator Jon Watts made a name for himself helming the three Spider-Man films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which all earned very positive reviews. Fortunately, it seems like he found the magic touch to make something special in the galaxy far, far away, and hopefully viewers take to Skeleton Crew as well. The series has the potential to be one of the most purely entertaining Star Wars titles, reminding fans why they fell in love with the franchise in the first place.

That said, there’s a good chance the Skeleton Crew score will fluctuate as more reviews are published. So far, only a fraction of what should be expected have been posted. Andor has a whopping 605 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Ahsoka has 267, and Obi-Wan Kenobi has 358. It’s difficult to predict how many reviews Skeleton Crew will have at the end of the day, but it’s safe to say plenty are on the way, and it will be interesting to see how the score changes. However, the first wave of reviews can typically be indicative of where the consensus will land; initial reactions to Ahsoka and Andor bode well for those shows’ ultimate fates. With that in mind, Skeleton Crew should be in good shape to cement its place as one of the best-reviewed Star Wars series.