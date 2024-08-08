Star Wars: Skeleton Crew First Teaser Coming Friday

Star Wars fans only recently got our first looks at the upcoming TV series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew with official photos last week, but according to the Instagram account of one of the show’s young stars, the first teaser will be released on Friday. As compared to movies, which will sometimes release a teaser in theaters before it lands online, with this being a Disney+ series, we can likely expect the new teaser to debut on social media and YouTube. The release of the trailer will coincide with this weekend’s D23 Expo, the in-person celebration of all corners of the Disney brand. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew currently has a release date of December 3rd.

The official Instagram account of star Robert Timothy Smith, which is run by his parents, shared photos from the new series in a post and added the caption, “First look at Star Wars: Skeleton Crew! The show will air on December 3rd on Disney+. Robert’s character is called Neel, and he is one of the four kid leads. We’re over the moon excited for everyone to finally see this show that has been two years in the making. Also, a teaser trailer will premiere on Friday.”

Even though last month’s San Diego Comic-Con featured a number of exciting teases and reveals about some of the biggest franchises in pop culture, Star Wars was largely absent from official announcements. Luckily, with D23 being the in-house event run by Disney, it marks a great way to spread the word about some of their most iconic franchises.

Friday night at 7 p.m. PT is the start of the “Disney Entertainment Showcase,” a two-hour event celebrating all the latest news for the whole Disney family. While it’s possible the teaser could arrive online earlier in the day, fans in attendance will likely get to see the teaser up on the big screen.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home — and meeting unlikely allies and enemies — will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.

Stay tuned or updates on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew before it premieres on December 3rd.

