Star Wars: Andy Serkis Claims He Was Asked Not to Reveal Snoke’s Backstory

Star Wars fans have spent years trying to discover the origins of Supreme Leader Snoke, with The Last Jedi seemingly making all of those theories pointless. We might not expect to see the character explored in any films in the near future, but actor Andy Serkis revealed that he did develop a backstory for the character to help motivate his performance. Don’t expect the actor to spill the details about the character, as Serkis claims both J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson asked him not to reveal any mysteries surrounding the character.

“We wanted him to have a great deal of mystery, but we did … J.J. and I discussed it, and Rian and I did discuss backstories to him, where he came from,” Serkis shared with Entertainment Weekly. “I’ve been asked to not shed anything, should we want to bring him back in any way whether [in a] prequel or whatever. I think there’s something cool about that. It still does remain a mystery for people. I know that some people find it incredibly frustrating, but I think it allows for further exploration and layering at a further point.”

Serkis’ vague answer about his character avoided confirming if there was a canon backstory or merely conceptual details about the character. Mark Hamill, for instance, created a backstory for Luke about losing a son in a lightsaber accident, yet those details were only conjured by the actor to get in the right headspace to portray a more reclusive Luke.

The actor did reveal that part of Snoke’s backstory has an eerie connection to some of the most vocal members of the fandom that have criticized the films of the new trilogy.

“I played him as incredibly threatened by this female, which he’s not used to or doesn’t understand,” Serkis revealed. “He completely underestimates Rey, obviously, but he can sense that there’s a strength there that certainly Kylo Ren doesn’t have. I would say he’s pretty misogynistic in that respect. Interestingly. For our time.”

One viewer of The Last Jedi was so upset with the portrayal of strong female characters in the film that they created an edit of the movie that removed almost all of the major female roles, resulting in a movie that was barely over 40 minutes long. This isn’t to say all critics of The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi share these misogynist views, but Serkis himself couldn’t ignore that similarity.

If Serkis won’t confirm details about Snoke’s backstory, does that mean he could appear in another film?

“I would love to think that there is room for him to come back. I think anything’s possible in a Star Wars movie. I’d be all up for it,” Serkis confessed. “I think there’s a lot more to be had from the character for sure, but I’m not in discussions with anybody at all about it.”

Snoke’s future is uncertain, yet fans who are looking to learn more about the character can gain some insight if they pick up the novelization of The Last Jedi, which is on sale now.

The Last Jedi lands on Digital HD on March 13th and on Blu-ray March 27th.

