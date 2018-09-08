Star Wars: Ray Park Has “A Lot of Great Ideas” About Maul’s Future After ‘Solo’

The future of the Star Wars spin-off films are uncertain, but Ray Park, who played Maul in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and had a brief cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story, is already thinking of ways his character could be featured in a follow-up film.

“If anything ever happens in the future and the character is back, and it’s me? I have a lot of great ideas of what I’d like to do with it,” Park shared with Forbes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Were Maul to be given a larger appearance in a subsequent film, Park would likely be much more involved in that film’s development, as his appearance in Solo was kept hidden from a majority of the cast and crew, with even Park only being given the essential details about the film.

The actor recalled that he was given “a couple of sheets of what was going on beforehand, and then what was happening, and it’s pretty cool, because Sam [Witwer] did the voice and it was a different process for me. It was hearing the voice and then acting as well, so I really enjoyed this experience.”

Solo went on to earn nearly $400 million worldwide, an impressive feat for any film, though with a reported budget of $275 million, it has been considered a “disappointment” in the world of Star Wars. The film’s narrative left audiences with a number of loose threads that could be explored in either a direct sequel or a spinoff that follows another character, leaving Lucasfilm multiple avenues to explore.

Prior to the film’s release, star Alden Ehrenreich confirmed that his contract included a total of three films as Han Solo, yet this doesn’t guarantee that those other two films will come to fruition. Park noted that, while he signed on to star in two G.I. Joe films as Snake Eyes, only two of those films landed in theaters, with no official plans for a third film having emerged since 2013’s G.I. Joe: Resurrection.

Fans who are hoping for more Maul content are in luck, as the character played a prominent part in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and also appeared in Star Wars Rebels. A seventh season of The Clone Wars is coming to Disney’s streaming service next year, which would likely include another appearance by Maul.

Solo: A Star Wars Story lands on Blu-ray and DVD on September 25th.

Would you like to see Maul get his own film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

[H/T Forbes]