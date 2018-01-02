Star Wars: ‘Solo’ Getting Slight Title Tweak in Foreign Markets

Star Wars fans only learned back in November that the Han Solo spin-off film would be titled “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” a straightforward title that alerts audiences to the film’s most pertinent information. In at least one foreign market, the film will get even more specific for audiences, being released as “Han Solo: A Star Wars Story” in Spain, most likely in a variety of other countries as well.

This isn’t the first hint that that film will feature a slightly different title overseas, with Russian, non-official promotional materials also carrying the Han Solo moniker. With the word “solo” not being specific to the smuggler’s name, the title tweak will help with translations while also clarifying what the film is about.

Movies will often get a slight title change in foreign markets for numerous reasons, either due to a lack of contextual understanding or to avoid confusion with other well-known properties.

Here in the US, the culmination of Phase One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was Marvel’s The Avengers, yet due to the popularity of a British television series with a similar name, the film was released as “Avengers Assemble” in the UK. Another interesting tweak that relates more directly to Star Wars is that, when translated into a variety of other languages, some countries released The Last Jedi with “Jedi” taking on a plural meaning as opposed to singular. This opened up a world of implications about who the title could be referring to.

American distributors have also been known to change titles from foreign markets, like in the case of the Harry Potter series. Many countries title the first film after the name of the first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, yet the American release changed the title to Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone as to appear more whimsical and avoid educational implications.

Titles aside, Star Wars fans are anticipating when we’ll get to see any official stills or footage from the upcoming Star Wars spinoff, as director Ron Howard has only teased a variety of behind-the-scenes images from the production.

With the film hitting theaters in less than six months, a debut of a teaser seems imminent.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25.

[H/T Facebook, Star Wars]