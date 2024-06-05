Star Wars: The Acolyte: Who Is Vernestra Rwoh?

The first two episodes of Star Wars: The Acolyte are now out into the world, delivering a really interesting and unpredictable take on the galaxy far, far away. As The Acolyte begins to weave its thrilling story, it is already encompassing a lot of elements from the established High Republic lore, including Vernestra Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson), an elder Jedi who has a prolific Star Wars past of her own.

So, what is Vernestra's Star Wars history? Keep reading to find out.

Who Is Star Wars' Vernestra Rwoh?

Vernestra "Vern" Rwoh originally made her debut in 2021's A Test of Courage, a young-adult entry in the initial wave of High Republic publishing titles. Written by Justina Ireland, A Test of Courage chronicles Vernestra's early days as the youngest Jedi Knight, taking on the role at the age of 15. A Mirialan who can live for long stretches of time, Vernestra also stands out in the Star Wars mythos for being armed with an elastic lightsaber blade nicknamed a lightwhip.

Since her debut, Vernestra has appeared in an array of High Republic adventures, spanning both the comics and prose novels such as Out of the Shadows, Mission to Disaster, and Defy the Storm.

What Is Star Wars: The Acolyte About?

In Star Wars: The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

Star Wars: The Acolyte stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner- Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

