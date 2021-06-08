Star Wars: The Bad Batch Posters Reveal Returning Clone Wars Characters

✖

Star Wars: The Bad Batch brought back two Star Wars: The Clone Wars characters in its latest episode, and now those two characters have spotlight posters. Star Wars: The Bad Batch previously brought The Mandalorian's Fennec Shand into animation played by Ming-Na Wen. Now it's reached back to Star Wars: The Clone Wars' final season, which introduced Clone Force 99, to pluck the Martez sisters, Rafa and Trace, and bring them into Star Wars' darkest era. Fans will remember Rafa and Trace from the four-part story arc in the middle of Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season Seven. Spanning the episodes "Gone with a Trace," "Deal No Deal," "Dangerous Debt," and "Together Again," the arc caught up with Ahsoka Tano after she left the Jedi Order. She befriended the Martez sisters, who lived in the Coruscant's level 1313. Their parents had died during a skirmish earlier in Star Wars: The Clone Wars when the Jedi chased Cad Bane through the city.

While the Martez sisters were getting by on odd jobs working for the underworld when Ahsoka found them, they now seem to be part of an early anti-Empire movement."Decommissioned" sees them at odds with the Bad Batch over a tactical droid. The Batch was on the job to retrieve the droid's head, while the Martez sisters were sent to obtain by some other unrevealed individual to obtain the droid's intelligence.

The duo that gets it done. See Trace and Rafa Martez in episode six of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch , now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/PmA6wDfp3s — Star Wars: The Bad Batch (@TheBadBatch) June 7, 2021

Who might this person be? Some wonder if it's Ahsoka Tano, especially since the droid the Martez sisters are using, R7, might be Ahsoka's old astromech. However, at this time, Ahsoka is thought to be in hiding to avoid the Jedi purge. It could be that the Martez sisters are in contact with another early rebel, like Saw Gerrera or Bail Organa.

Could the fan-favorite Jedi have a presence this early in an era when the Order was considered extinct? ComicBook.com asked Star Wars: The Bad Batch producer Jennifer Corbett about the show's Jedi connections ahead of the show's Disney+ premiere.

"Well, it's the dark time for the Jedi right now, as we've seen with Order 66 being executed," Corbett said. "People already sort of know that story, and know what happens to the Jedi and how it takes years for anyone from the Order stand against the Empire."

What do you think of Rafa and Trace Martez showing up in Star Wars: The Bad Batch? Do you think they're working for Ahsoka Tano? If not Ahsoka, then who? Let us know what you think in the comments. Star Wars: The Bad Batch episodes debut Fridays on Disney+.