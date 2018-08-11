Save 71% On the ‘Star Wars’ The Black Series Wave 13 Figure Case

A truly epic deal on Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series figures is happening right now at Entertainment Earth, where they’ve dropped the price of the Wave 13 case to only $50. That’s 71% off the original list price of $174.99. If you break it down, that’s only $6.25 per figure. These sets will definitely sell out (and quickly) so grab one here while you can.

The Wave 13 set contains the following, individually packed figures from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Star Wars The Last Jedi:

1x SW E5 AT AT DRIVER

1x SW E5 SNOWTROOPER

1x SW E8 FINN FIRST ORDER DISGUISE

1x SW E8 KYLO REN

1x SW E8 MAZ KANATA

1x SW E8 ELITE PRAETORIAN GUARD

1x SW E7 GENERAL LEIA ORGANA

1x SW E8 CAPTAIN POE DAMERON

On a related note, ThinkGeek is celebrating its 19th birthday with a sale that’s packed with over 350 fan favorite items discounted by as much as 80 percent – and it’s loaded with Star Wars stuff. They’re also offering four daily doorbuster deals at 9 a.m. ET until Monday, Aug. 13.

You can shop the entire sale right here, but we’ve singled out some interesting items to get you started:

• Legend of Zelda Hylian Shield Backpack – $12.99 (78% off)

• Harry Potter Hogwarts House 16-Piece Dinner Set – $79.99 (20% off)

• Harry Potter Boy Who Lived Low-Top Sneakers – $29.99 (25% off)

• Star Wars Millennium Falcon Micro-USB Charging Cable – $12.99 (35% off)

• Star Wars R2-D2 Coffee Press – $29.99 (25% off)

• Deadpool Fuzzy Bunny Slippers – $19.99 (33% off)

• Pokemon Pikachu Molded Mug – $5.99 (54% off)

• Star Trek Schematic Illuminated Display – $17.99 (64% off)

This is only a fraction of the deals that are available so head on over to ThinkGeek before the best stuff sells out.

Again, new doorbuster deals will be available every day at 9 a.m. ET, so stay tuned for those. If you want to maximize savings, shipping is free on orders of $75 or more.

