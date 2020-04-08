Star Wars: The Clone Wars Clip Sees Ahsoka Making a Surprising Discovery

The recent arc of new Star Wars: The Clone Wars episodes have seen Ahsoka Tano and the Martez sisters getting deeply involved in the world of organized crime, with this week’s upcoming episode featuring the trio making an unexpected discovery about their situation, as seen in the clip above. With the Pyke Syndicate having ties to all corners of the galaxy far, far away, this week’s episode could bring with it some major revelations about a number of characters. Check out the new clip above and tune in to the all-new episode when it lands on Disney+ this Friday, with new episodes continuing to debut each week on the service.

Believing they are better without her, Ahsoka makes a deal to free the Martez sisters and soon attempts her own escape, but she is left reeling from the discovery of the true mastermind behind the Pyke spice operation in “Together Again,” an all-new episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars that debuts this Friday, April 10th on Disney+.

The Clone Wars debuted back in 2008 and, following Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm, was unexpectedly cancelled after its fifth season, resulting in a number of cliffhangers. While an incomplete sixth season landed on Netflix, fans have been waiting since 2013 to get the conclusion to the series that they deserved.

After patiently waiting for years, the final season of the series is finally underway, with each week seeing the series crawl closer to its finish line.

The Pyke Syndicate has been featured in a number of Clone Wars episodes, which made fans even more excited to see their live-action appearance in Solo: A Star Wars Story. While that spinoff film featured a number of elements from the world of underground crime, writer Jon Kasdan previously revealed that he aimed for the film’s sequel to see various crime families collide.

On the anniversary of the film’s release, fans took to Twitter with the #MakeSolo2Happen campaign, with the writer himself sharing the message, “Beyond grateful & galvanized by the #MakeSolo2Happen energy on Twitter today. Means so much to everyone involved & ur enthusiasm makes it possible for us to keep advocating for it! ‘Cause, the Maker knows, there’s a WAR story set in a Galaxy Far Far Away that’s yet to be told…”

He included images of the logos for Crimson Dawn, the Hutt Cartel, and the Pyke Syndicate, teasing an exciting and unexpected adventure.

