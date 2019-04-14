‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Premieres New Trailer at Celebration

For nearly five years, Star Wars fans have been pleading to get one last season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars to finally conclude the many narrative threads that were left dangling after Cartoon Network unexpectedly cancelled the series in 2014. Our wishes were granted when, at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, producer Dave Filoni revealed that a seventh and final season would be landing on Disney+. Filoni debuted a teaser for the series, offering us a brief glimpse of characters like Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka Tano, with today’s panel at Star Wars Celebration giving us the above teaser which better hints at what adventures are in store for our heroes.

The trailer showed Ahsoka using blue lightsabers and meeting Trace and Rafa, two teenagers in the Coruscant underworld. She also joins Captain Rex for the siege of Mandalore. A new confrontation between Darth Maul and Ahsoka was glimpsed at the very end. There was also an exciting shot of Ahsoka fighting a Mandalorian warrior in the air.

The series launched in 2008, depicting the adventures of these heroes between the events of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Filoni’s masterful storytelling and compelling characters delivered a series that quickly became a favorite among a new generation of Star Wars fans, only for Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm to lead to an untimely ending for the series. Given how desperate fans have been to get closure for these characters, Filoni previously detailed the challenges he faced by delivering this final story.

“With Clone Wars, I will say there is a bit of pressure because, obviously from [the reaction to the new season], the people loved it. I mean, they grew up with it. It was massive,” Filoni previously shared with ComicBook.com. “So I do feel the pressure of wanting to make something amazing for them, and I challenge myself to not take the easy outs in the story and not do simple things.”

In the time since the series’ cancellation, Filoni created the animated Star Wars Rebels series, giving audiences four seasons of the adventures of the Ghost‘s crew and their tangles with the Galactic Empire. This series allowed Filoni to further his storytelling skills, which he could then apply to Clone Wars.

“We’re also working at certain points with some material that we had written in the past, and so I’ve gone back and looked at it because I’m a different storyteller, and I think a better storyteller now,” Filoni detailed. “And how do we improve things, you ask yourself. I mean, we do that every season, in all honesty, so, in the last season, Rebels should be significantly better than the first. And the same is true for Clone Wars. So now how do I take a show that we stopped making five years ago and make it better than it was? That’s the challenge. We’re not just recreating it. We are continuing it, and we have to make it better.”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars debuts on Disney+ later this year.

