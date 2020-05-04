Star Wars The Clones Wars Season 7 Trailer Released

Lucasfilm has released a new trailer for the seventh and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The new season will add 12 new episodes of the animated show via the Disney+ streaming service beginning Friday, February 21st. The new season will bring long-running storylines about Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ashoka Tano, and Darth Maul leading up to the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith to a close. The series is helmed by Dave Filoni, now a director and executive producer on The Mandalorian

Disney also released a new key art poster for the series. You can see the trailer and the poster below.

Created by George Lucas, Star Wars: The Clone Wars stars Matt Lanter as “Anakin Skywalker,” Ashley Eckstein as “Ahsoka Tano,” Dee Bradley Baker as “Captain Rex” and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Katee Sackhoff as “Bo-Katan,” and Sam Witwer as “Maul.”

The series launched with the Star Wars: The Clone Wars theatrical film in 2008. That film served as the series pilot. The computer-animated show continued for five seasons on Cartoon Network. Netflix picked up the series for its sixth season, dubbed “The Lost Missions,” which debuted in 2014. The Clone Wars Legacy project followed. It consisted of comics, novels, and animatronics based on unfinished Star Wars: The Clone Wars episodes.

Dave Filoni announced the seventh season at Comic-Con. “Personally, it’s very rewarding,” he told the official Star Wars website following the announcement. “Any opportunity to put the final pieces of the story in place is meaningful as a storyteller. I’m happy for the opportunity to define these things and the end of this part of the Clone War. It also makes me reflect on all the people that I got to work with over the years. It reinforces the things I learned from George. It reminds me of the important elements that go into making Star Wars. So, it’s nice on several levels, and I think for the crew that’s still here that worked on Clone Wars, they feel that, as well.”

The Clone Wars revival follows a fan campaign to see the story finished. Some Star Wars fans credit the animated series for adding new value to the Star Wars prequel trilogy. The series added new depth to its characters and revealed the personal cost of the war Darth Sidious orchestrated. The series also introduced Anakin Skywalker’s Jedi padawan, Ahsoka Tano, the fan-favorite character who leaves the Jedi Order at the end of the show’s sixth season. She reemerged in Star Wars Rebels, the spiritual successor to Clone Wars, as a rogue Jedi fighting as part of the rebellion against the Empire.

“I think the variety of stories was a big part of it,” Filoni said of the show’s lasting appeal. “You also can’t underestimate how important it was that so many people grew up with the show. Clone Wars was a piece of Star Wars that older fans might have, initially, not taken seriously because it was animated, but that wasn’t a barrier for kids. They loved the clones and identified with them. Ahsoka gave kids a character that was like them — someone their age that was experiencing life’s challenges and learning along the way. Plus, having a new episode each week really allowed us to explore what was going on with the new and legacy characters in a dynamic way, including Anakin and Obi-Wan. I think the stories left an indelible impression and, of course, George knew it would. He always knew.”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season Seven comes to Disney+ on February 21st. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

