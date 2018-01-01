‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Luke Skywalker Vs. Kylo Ren Gets 16 Bit Version

One of the most epic and intense scenes of Star Wars: The Last Jedi was when Luke Skywalker showed up on Crait and finally faced Kylo Ren, not only facing his own mistakes but distracting his nephew long enough to allow the Resistance to escape.

Now, that battle scene has gotten the 16-bit treatment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a truly awesome video shared on YouTube, animator John Stratman has created a nearly shot-by-shot recreation of the film’s climactic scene, complete with dialogue and the mineral planet’s blood-red terrain. You can check it out in the video above.

While translating an expansive and CGI-filled movie like The Last Jedi might seem like it would lose something in translating to a decidedly lower tech format, the 16-bit version loses absolutely nothing as compared to movie’s real scene. Not only does the fight scene between the two men feel just as authentic as it does in theaters — complete with Luke’s slight sarcasm when he tells Kylo that his assessment of how the fight will end is wrong — but the video even turns the movie’s score into MIDI-style tones.

The best part, however, is right at the end where, as in the theatrical film, it’s revealed that Luke isn’t fighting Kylo at all. Instead, he’s back on Ahch-To Force projecting himself to battle with his nephew on Crait and when Luke becomes one with the Force following the herculean effort, his 16-bit vanishing is just as moving as anything seen on the big screen.

This 16-bit version of a key scene from The Last Jedi is just the latest to get a fun fan recreation. Recently, the throne room scene from The Last Jedi was recreated shot-by-shot with Legos using stop motion while another fan-made video had a little bit of fun recutting the original Star Wars trilogy in the style of the first trailer for Baby Driver.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters now.