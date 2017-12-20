‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Makes Over $500 Million Worldwide

Disney and Lucasfilm latest entry in the Star Wars franchise is another smash hit at the Box Office, surprising no one. The film has already made half a billion worldwide — and it hasn’t even been out for a full week yet.

A box office report from Deadline estimates Star Wars: The Last Jedi has hauled in $537 million in theaters across the globe, with $274.8 million coming from overseas markets.

The number comes after a huge bump on Tuesday where the film made a combined $42.1 million from global markets. The movie has continued to have impressive hauls out of the weekend, capitalizing on its impressive Monday where it scored $22.2 million overseas and $21.8 domestically.

With a minimal drop off from Monday to Tuesday, Rian Johnson’s installment in the sci-fi/fantasy epic is poised to have a huge week heading into a crowded Holiday weekend. Of course it will see some competition when Pitch Perfect 3, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and The Greatest Showman all open this week.

So far the movie is performing just under Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, though those performed exceptionally well. The Last Jedi is still hauling in huge amount of money, far from underperforming or even disappointing to Disney executives.

The numbers might not stay as high heading into the next week, but it does have a lot of opportunity to continue pulling in large audiences as more and more people go on winter breaks.

Despite the divisive fan reaction on social media and sites like Rotten Tomatoes, Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been a hit with critics and audiences, earning an “A” from CinemaScore rankings.

This will be the last December outing for the Star Wars franchise for two years; the next production from Lucasfilm, Solo: A Star Wars Story, will premiere on May 25, 2018. But the last film in the sequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode IX, will return to the winter month when it premieres on December 20, 2019.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters everywhere.