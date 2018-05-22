‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Tops DVD and Blu-ray Sales

The theatrical run of The Last Jedi brought Lucasfilm massive success, with the film going on to earn more than $1.3 billion worldwide and crack the top 10 biggest box office hauls of all time. That success has continued with the film’s home video release, landing at the top spot on the DVD and Blu-ray charts.

Variety reports that the film pushed Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle out of its top spot, which reportedly only sold 29% as many copies as The Last Jedi. Coco, Justice League, and Ferdinand filled out the rest of the top five in combined DVD and Blu-ray sales.

A reported 80 percent of The Last Jedi sales were attributed to Blu-ray purchases, while 15 percent of its sales belonged to 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray.

There were countless reasons for fans to snag the film on home video, not only to dissect every aspect of the critically-acclaimed film, but also due to the disc being stuffed with behind-the-scenes special features.

One of the most notable supplemental features was The Director and the Jedi, a feature-length documentary that chronicled the production, focusing mostly on writer/director Rian Johnson and star Mark Hamill. Given the film’s reveals about Luke turning his back on the Jedi Order, Hamill had a difficult time coming to terms with his iconic character’s journey, with the documentary depicting his struggles.

While Hamill has praised the film since its release, he recently expressed his regret at the documentary showing his difficulties with his character’s journey.

“I wish they hadn’t done that. I’ll tell you why, because that should remain in the rehearsal process,” Hamill expressed of footage featuring his doubts of the project to Entertainment Tonight. “That should be between the screenwriter and the director and I regret saying that out loud. I said it before I saw the whole movie put together. It prejudices people in a way that’s unfair because people that are unhappy with the movie will cite that and say, ‘See? Hamill hated it too.’”

You can grab your copy of The Last Jedi on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD now to see Luke’s journey for yourself.

