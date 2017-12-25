‘Stars Wars: The Last Jedi’ Earns Over $100 Million at Christmas Weekend Box Office

It looks like its going to be a Star Wars Christmas as The Last Jedi dominates the holiday weekend box office.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is projected to earn $32 million on Christmas Day, which will be the second-highest Christmas box office ever behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 with $49.3 million. By comparison, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story earned about $6 million less on Christmas last year than The Last Jedi earned on Christmas this year.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will have a four-day holiday weekend box office total of over $100. It will fall just shy of the $400 million mark it was previously projected to reach by the end of Monday, but will still become the 28th highest grossing movie of all time with $399 million. Star Wars: The Force Awakens remains at the top of that list with $936.7 million while Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is in seventh place with $532.2 million.

Despite that, Star Wars: The Last Jedi still had the largest Friday-to-Friday decline in Star Wars franchise history and the largest week-to-week dollar drop in box office history.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi earned $220 million in its opening weekend, becoming only the fourth film in history to earn over $200 million in its opening weekend. The others are Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which earned $247.9 million in its record-breaking opening weekend, Jurassic World with $208.9 million, and Marvel’s The Avengers with $207.4 million. Last year’s Rogue One earned $155 million in its opening weekend.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi was also only the second film in history ot earn $100 million on its first day, $104 million in total, after Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which earned $119 million on its first day in 2015.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi earned $45 million in early Thursday night screenings, the second highest preview night gross ever behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which earned $57 million the night before it officially opened.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi currently has an 83.28 ComicBook.com Composite Score.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters. Its sequel and the final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode IX, will release in theaters on December 20, 2017. The next standalone Star Wars movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, opens in theaters on May 25, 2018.

Source: Variety