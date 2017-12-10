‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ First Reactions Hit Social Media

The world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi just ended and those lucky enough to attend this first screening are starting to post their reactions to social media.

Two years after the return of the franchise in The Force Awakens, people finally saw Luke Skywalker’s long awaited return, and they’re rightfully freaking out.

The movie, written and directed by Rian Johnson, has been kept under wraps by Lucasfilm and Disney, with everyone involved hesitant to reveal any plot details for fear of spoiling big moments for fans.

But now that it’s out in the wild, the reactions are starting to seep out. And what are they saying?

Well, it sounds like the film was pretty awesome, making the wait for Friday seem that much more unbearable.

Here are some of the best reactions to Star Wars: The Last Jedi from the people lucky enough to see it. All in all, it sounds like yet another epic installment in a galaxy far, far away.

Warning: VERY, VERY MINOR spoilers below!

So begins what will probably seem like the longest week of the year. May the ability to avoid spoilers be with you.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters for the rest of us on Friday, December 15.