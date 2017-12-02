‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ First Word Revealed

With two weeks to go before The Last Jedi hits theaters, writer/director Rian Johnson and the cast of the film appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss family issues, what Chewbacca smells like and porgs. While everyone played coy and avoided discussing any key details about the film, the host did persuade Johnson to reveal the first word in the film, with Johnson revealing the first word is “we’re.”

Many audience members were hoping to learn new clues about what to expect from the film, some even anticipated that we’d get to see new footage, but this reveal of the first word mirrored what happened when J.J. Abrams and the cast of The Force Awakens appeared on the program ahead of that film’s release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The filmmaker is the latest person involved with the film to share insight on some of the dialogue from the highly-anticipated sequel. During an appearance on The Tonight Show earlier this week, actor John Boyega revealed the first word his character says in the new film.

“Finn wakes up thinking he’s still in Force Awakens, thinking he’s in the snowy forest in the fight with Kylo Ren,” Boyega shared on The Tonight Show. “The first word he says is ‘Rey’ when he wakes up, he still thinks he’s in the action. He’s got a lot of recuperating to do.”

Boyega is speaking of the showdown Finn engaged in with Kylo Ren on Starkiller Base, a seminal moment for all characters involved, in addition to a shocking moment for the audience.

While it won’t be the first word spoken, Mark Hamill appeared on Good Morning America this week and shared what he feels is the most important line in the film.

“In fact, the most important line, I think, Luke says, is, ‘This is not going to go the way you think.’ When I read the script, I was stunned,” Hamill revealed.

Fans sat through The Force Awakens expecting Luke Skywalker to appear at any moment, only for him to appear at the end and stare down Rey in silence. The first new dialogue fans heard from Luke in 30 years came when the teaser for The Last Jedi, in which Luke encouraged, “Breathe, just breathe,” before proclaiming, “It’s time for the Jedi to end.”

The Last Jedi lands in theaters on December 15.