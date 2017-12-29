Watch John Boyega & Oscar Isaac Uncomfortably Read Thirst Tweets

For better or for worse, social media has allowed anyone with internet access to share their opinion with the rest of the world, no matter how filthy that opinion is. Stars of The Last Jedi, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, recently read through some of the more sexual tweets posted about them to hilarious results. Check out their reactions below.

Based on the tweets above, the overwhelming consensus is that many people on the internet have a variety of sexual fantasies involving the Last Jedi stars.

The explicitness in each tweet ran quite the gamut, with one of the tamer comments being “sexy ways to spice up the bedroom: wear an Oscar Isaac mask,” to which the actor joked, “That’s what I tell my wife to do all the time.”

On the more graphic end of the spectrum, another comment read, “I want John Boyega to explore my guts.” In an attempt to avoid the insinuation of this tweet, the actors joked that it was merely a reference to Boyega’s career as a surgical doctor.

In The Force Awakens, Boyega’s Finn and Isaac’s Poe didn’t get to share much screen time, but each moment they shared was full of chemistry and excitement. In the years since the film’s debut, many fans have taken to depicting the characters in romantic situations, with audiences hoping the duo’s bond was stronger than just a friendship.

Much like the tweets above, much of this art is quite graphic.

“I’ve seen pictures of me and my boy, Oscar Isacc, butt naked, in showers and stuff,” Boyega joked to Variety earlier this year. “We don’t personally do that, but I’m open and free to anyone having their expression of art. This is all art at the end of the day, isn’t it? It’s nice.”

With The Last Jedi, the characters continued to spend much of their journeys separate, with Finn building a relationship with Rose while Poe attempted to take charge of the Resistance and while Rey was training on Ahch-To with Luke.

Perhaps Episode IX will feature more romantic relationships developing between various characters, which will be landing in theaters December 20, 2019.

The Last Jedi is in theaters now.

