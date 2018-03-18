Watch the Teaser for John Williams’ Score-Only Version of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Throughout all of the changes the Star Wars galaxy has gone through, from different trilogies of films from different directors, to the different characters that have taken center stage, there has been one constant throughout it all: John Williams.

The legendary composer has been featured in every entry of the main saga, but Williams’ score has yet to receive the recognition that it has for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Fans who purchase the movie have access to a score-only version, comparable to what writer and director Rian Johnson calls a “silent film” with Williams music as the only sounds. And now you can watch a teaser for that version in the clip above.

Johnson revealed this version of the movie during a live Q&A, saying it was one of his passion projects for the home video version.

“Basically, we did a mix where there is no dialogue, no sound effects, no backgrounds — nothing but the score just playing at regular, perfect level,” Johnson said. “So you can watch it like a silent film just with John’s score. And I tell you, if you do this, it’s incredible because you see the nuance that he rides the emotion of the scenes with. And just being able to just focus of that music…”

John Williams has scored every entry in the Star Wars saga, with the lone exception being Michael Giacchino’s work on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Williams also did not score Solo: A Star Wars — that distinction belongs to John Powell — though he did contribute the main theme for the title character, which could harken back to his work on the original trilogy.

The legendary composer has intimated that he would be stepping down from composing Star Wars movies after his work completes on the upcoming Episode IX with J.J. Abrams. It would mark the 9th film to benefit from Williams’ music, and his third trilogy in the Star Wars saga altogether.

“J.J. Abrams is preparing [Episode IX] that I will hopefully do next year for him,” said Williams. “It will round up the series of nine that will be quite enough for me. Disney will take it further and they will probably continue on to do Star Wars for decades. So I think it’s all good.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now available on Digital HD. Fans can unlock the score-only version by linking their purchase to a Movies Anywhere account.

