Star Wars: Oscar Isaac Fully Endorses Poe and Finn Relationship

One of the most exciting elements of The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi is watching the chemistry actors John Boyega and Oscar Isaac share with anyone they’re in a scene with. When these two forces combine, audiences can’t help but wonder if there’s something more to Finn and Poe’s relationship, given the experiences they’ve shared together. As far as Isaac is concerned, interpreting a romantic relationship between the characters is “fully endorsed.”

When one fan met Isaac, she presented him with a sign reading “FinnPoe is Endgame,” a reference to the group of fans who want to see the characters confirm their romantic feelings. Isaac gave the sign his signature, while adding the message, “Fully endorsed.”

The fan then tried to get the attention of John Boyega on Twitter in hopes of him confirming the sentiment, yet never got a reply.

This is only the latest example in a string of events in which Isaac has supported these fan theories, having also recently supported them during an interview for his new film Annihilation.

“It’s very sexy. A lot of very sexy fan fiction about Poe out there,” Isaac joked with PeopleTV.

His Annihilation co-star Natalie Portman was seemingly unaware that such fiction existed, yet it piqued her interest.

“I think I want to be exposed to this fan fiction,” Portman laughed.

Creating fictional romantic relationships between characters has earned the nickname “shipping,” with Isaac and Boyega’s costars also supporting their intergalactic relationship.

“Oh man, I ship a lot of people. [Laughs] But I would say I ship Finn and Poe pretty hard,” Kelly Marie Tran shared with Variety. “I’m excited to see what happens next. I don’t know — I kind of think Finn obviously looked very confused [when Rose kissed him in The Last Jedi], not sure what he was feeling on his end. We’ll see!”

While fans await Boyega’s confirmation of the relationship, he admitted that he has seen some of the more risque fan art on the internet, and encourages fans to continue to explore their artistic sides.

“I’ve seen pictures of me and my boy, Oscar Isaac, butt naked, in showers and stuff,” Boyega joked to Variety. “We don’t personally do that, but I’m open and free to anyone having their expression of art. This is all art at the end of the day, isn’t it? It’s nice.”

Fans will have to wait until Episode IX to see what happens with their relationship, which lands in theaters on December 20, 2019.

