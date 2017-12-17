‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Gives SPOILER a Major Force Moment

The latest film in the Star Wars franchise is full of epic moments in the saga. But the sequel trilogy has done a lot in building up the mystique of the Force in the galaxy far, far away.

And while we see new abilities through the Force, few are as jaw dropping as the moment when Leia Organa FLIES THROUGH SPACE. Yes, FLIES THROUGH SPACE.

Warning: Minor spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi below.

In the movie, after the First Order attacks the last Resistance carrier ship and blows up the bridge, a lot of the upper brass like Admiral Ackbar are killed as they’re sucked out into the cold abyss of space.

And though Leia is among those who are dead, she manages to channel the Force and protect herself while using its power to propel her back to the ship, saving her own life in the process.

It is a quick reminder that Leia too has Skywalker blood flowing through her, and had she not become a diplomat and military leader that she could have been one of the most powerful Force-wielders in the galaxy.

But the scene also expanded the limitations of what the Force is capable of, for those who previously thought it was restricted to mind tricks, lightning bolts, and lifting heavy objects.

The sequel trilogy took an opposite approach to the Force and to lightsaber battles than George Lucas’ prequels. In the first films in the Star Wars saga, Lucas seemed more interested in CG-enabled flips and wire tricks, moving away from the classic blade battles that grounded the duels of the original trilogy.

Lucas also enjoyed explaining the possibilities of the Force, how it worked, and who was able to control it through exposition-filled rants about midi-chlorians and the tale of Darth Plagueis the Wise.

It was nice to see Rian Johnson to take the approach of the original trilogy with both aspects, grounding the lightsaber battles in human limitation while returning to the mystique that made the Force intriguing in those older films.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theater everywhere.