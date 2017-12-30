Mark Hamill Debunks ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Rumors He Didn’t Know The Ending Until The Premiere

Fan-favorite actor Mark Hamill made many waves over the promotional period for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. He was upfront about disagreeing with writer and director Rian Johnson over some aspects of the story, admitting he was wrong having seen the film.

But a misleading rumor suggested that Hamill didn’t know the ending of the film, saying that Lucasfilm execs decided to write off his character in the post-production process. Now Hamill is coming out and setting the record straight.

When someone pointed the rumor out to Hamill, the actor responded by calling it out as rubbish.

The initial post on Twitter said that the actor didn’t know what would happen to his character until he saw the movie at the premiere in Los Angeles on December 9:

“[Hamill] did not know Luke Skywalker‘s fate until he saw the premiere. Disney was angered for the bad press Hamill was creating around the image of Luke Skywalker in #TheLastJedi and decided to seal his fate in post-production.”

Hamill responded like he usually does, having fun with the misleading information:

“Amazing! Every word in that tweet is WRONG. No wonder they have ANON in their title. I’d want to remain anonymous if I were spewing complete BS, too,” wrote Hamill.

He also responded to another fan who asked about the validity of the rumor, pointing out that Luke’s fate was sealed in the very first script he read for The Last Jedi.

As angry fans create petitions to change the film or strike it from canon altogether, Hamill has expressed remorse for being outspoken about his disagreements with Johnson.

“I regret voicing my doubts & insecurities in public,” Hamill wrote on Twitter. “Creative differences are a common element of any project but usually remain private. All I wanted was to make good movie. I got more than that- [Rian Johnson] made an all-time GREAT one!”

Either way, it’s easy to see how Hamill’s reactions to learning what the new film had in store for his character would lead to more rumors being created about Lucasfilm changing the ending. But as the man himself has come out and clarified their validity, it sounds like this instance was created to capitalize on fans’ frustrations.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now in theaters.