SH Figuarts Line Of Star Wars: The Last Jedi Figures Revealed

Star Wars: The Last Jedi figures are coming from S.H. Figuarts, with a line that includes Jedi Training Rey, Kylo Ren, Captain Phasma, First Order Stormtrooper, First Order Executioner, and three Praetorian Guards: one with a whip, one with a heavy blade, and another with double blades. The look comes courtesy of Tamashii Nations.

The figures are available from $51—$59 USD and release between October and December. Pre-orders are live as of September 1, with the commencement of Force Friday II. S.H. Figuarts has previously released a variety of Star Wars figures, including characters from The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Rogue One, A New Hope, Return of the Jedi, and The Force Awakens. Released figures include Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Darth Maul, Obi-Wan Kenobi, C-3PO, Boba and Jango Fett, Mace Windu, Kylo Ren, and Han Solo.

Force Friday II saw the arrival of a slew of diverse Star Wars products hitting store shelves and online retailers, with LEGO sets, plush dolls, action figures, play sets, Funko Pop figures, statues, books and much, much more now available for purchase.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the second film in the new Star Wars sequel trilogy that began with Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015. The film will deal with Luke training Rey to become a (and possibly the last) Jedi. Meanwhile, the Resistance, including Poe Dameron and First Order defector Finn, continues to fight against the First Order, led by General Hux, while Supreme Leader Snoke and his Dark Side follower Kylo Ren continue their mysterious plot. The film is written and directed by Rian Johnson and stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, and Kelly Marie Tran.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters December 15.