‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Who Are The Creatures In Snoke’s Throne Room?

Star Wars fans were surprised and delighted with the debut of an all-new TV spot for The Last Jedi last night, featuring a handful of new shots from previously seen sequences. One shot, in particular, gave us a good look at Supreme Leader Snoke‘s throne room, causing many of us to wonder who the creatures in the background could possibly be.

We recognize General Hux and the Praetorian guards clad in red armor, but the mysterious hooded figures appear to the right of the frame, with two hovering around a piece of machinery, creating speculation about their identities. Given the room’s many reflective surfaces, it’s tough to say exactly how tall they are, but they definitely appear quite taller than Hux and Snoke’s guards. Snoke is seated, so it’s tough to say how they compare to his stature.

Another interesting element of these characters is that it appears as if at least one of the individual’s eyes are glowing a faint blue color. The Jawas in the original Star Wars also had glowing eyes, wore cloaks and utilized machinery, though the height of the creatures in this image rules out these figures being the short-statured species.

The proximity to machinery could also confirm that these “creatures” are nothing more than droids, although why droids would be wearing shrouds creates a new series of mysteries.

The new TV spot also provided us with a new snippet of dialogue from Snoke, who claimed, “Darkness rises…and light to meet it.” This is clearly a reference to the Light and Dark sides of the Force, but it’s unclear who Snoke was speaking to or referring to.

The assumed meaning of the line is that, as Kylo rises in power, Rey also rises to combat him. However, it’s also possible that this was a reference to one’s personal struggles, with Kylo’s embrace of the Dark side resulting in the Light side of him trying to counteract it. Conversely, the same can be said of Rey, with darkness growing inside her.

Of all of the new sequences in this latest TV spot, the most goosebumps-inducing sequence was seeing Luke Skywalker in the cockpit of the Millenium Falcon, a sight which fans haven’t seen in over thirty years.

We’ll learn more about Snoke’s allies when The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

