‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ Reportedly Cast Carl Weathers In Unknown Role

As Lucasfilm continues production on the first live-action Star Wars TV series, we still don’t know much about Jon Favreau‘s plans for The Mandalorian.

The executive producer is keeping details close to the vest; while we know who will be directing many of the episodes, we don’t even know what actors will be in the series. Heck, we even know that Diego Luna will be in the next Star Wars show, but as for this one? It’s still a mystery.

But the Star Wars sleuths over at Making Star Wars are reporting that they’ve discovered one of the cast members of the new series is Carl Weathers, who is an alumni of the Rocky movies and the TV show Arrested Development.

On their podcast, they also report that Bryce Dallas Howard will be in the series as well as directing an episode, and that Thor: Ragnarok director Take Waititi will provide the voice of a droid character.

Howard’s father, the legendary director Ron Howard, spoke about his daughter directing the new series, expressing excitement for her work behind the camera.

“My daughter Bryce is thrilled. She’s been announced to be directing one of the new episodes of the series headed by Jon Favreau,” Howard said to Metro. “She’s having a great experience. So I’m kind of living through it again through her. It’s just a creative, inspired group of movie lovers who make those projects.”

Disney announced the new series will debut as part of the upcoming streaming service Disney+, which is set to launch sometime in 2019. It will be set in the under explored era after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe,” the series’ synopsis reads. “The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

Favreau has gushed with excitement over this opportunity, and he’s assembled an all-star roster of talent to help make it happen.

“If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn’t have believed you. I can’t wait to embark upon this exciting adventure,” Favreau said in a statement when the series was first announced.

There is no word yet on when exactly The Mandalorian is supposed to premiere.