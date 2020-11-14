Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Are Obsessed With Frog Lady and Frog Man
Star Wars: The Mandalorian's latest episode dropped yesterday and sparked a whole lot of trending topics on Twitter. "Chapter 11: The Heiress" had Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels fans freaking out while other people gushed over Baby Yoda once again. Many others took to social media to applaud director Bryce Dallas Howard and/or debate the Mandalorian helmets. Another hot topic that we've enjoyed seeing on the timeline is praise for Star Wars' hottest new couple: Frog Lady and Frog Man.
Last week, we met Frog Lady when she became a passenger on Mando's ship. After some trials and tribulations (like facing off with giant ice spiders and Baby Yoda snacking on her unfertilized eggs), she was finally reunited with her husband in the latest episode. Their reunion sparked joy in a lot of people, who took to Twitter to express their happiness over the couple's happy ending. You can check out some of the tweets about Frog lady and Frog Man below...
A Romance For The Ages
mando spoilers // #TheMandalorian
i cant believe the mandalorian created the greatest love story anyone has ever seen 🥺 frog lady and frog man ❤— april ✿ mando spoilers (@mandoslut) November 13, 2020
pic.twitter.com/63L7NaO6Sp
Fan Art
No thoughts just frog#TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/oMctxbnwHV— ing | mando spoilers (@mewy101) November 14, 2020
We're All Jealous
Oh, to have what they have,,, #TheMandalorian #TheMandalorianSpoilers pic.twitter.com/n5I2BU3FfR— Catrina, the Ghost of Life Days Past (@ohcatrina) November 14, 2020
#1 Ship
Han and Leia? Sorry, I only know frog lady and frog man pic.twitter.com/YmDWM7pce4— Ajay (@SWBFExpress) November 13, 2020
Pure Joy
mando spoilers // #TheMandalorian
frog lady has been through so much.. look at how happy she is to see her husband 🥺 pic.twitter.com/tIytH3Fhp6— din djarin's curls ✿ mando spoilers (@sarahdjarin) November 13, 2020
More Fan Art
They deserve everything 💜 #TheMandalorian #TheMandalorianSpoilers #StarWarsFanart pic.twitter.com/rBoOnQD55U— Ksenia Z. (@lorna_ka) November 14, 2020
My Two Cents
The Best Star Wars Couples, Ranked #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/0dzL3x1HM2— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) November 13, 2020
No Choice But To Stan
#TheMandalorian // mando spoilers
frog lady is so adorable :"))) look at her cute smile i- pic.twitter.com/feFjdITP12— paola ☆ (@naboonights) November 13, 2020
Great Addition
Frog. Tears. On. My. Face. https://t.co/V8OhNlvj3z— Joanna Robinson 🇺🇸✌️🏳️🌈💙 (@jowrotethis) November 14, 2020
In Conclusion
Frog lady frog man frog lady frog man frog lady frog man frog lady frog man frog lady frog man frog lady frog man frog lady frog man frog lady frog man frog lady frog man frog lady frog man frog lady frog man frog lady frog man frog lady frog man frog lady frog man frog lady frog— Tori Fox (@theMandaTorian) November 14, 2020
Are you hoping to see more of Frog Lady and Frog Man? Tell us in the comments!
Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 2 is streaming new episodes Fridays on Disney+.