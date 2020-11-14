Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Are Obsessed With Frog Lady and Frog Man

Star Wars: The Mandalorian's latest episode dropped yesterday and sparked a whole lot of trending topics on Twitter. "Chapter 11: The Heiress" had Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels fans freaking out while other people gushed over Baby Yoda once again. Many others took to social media to applaud director Bryce Dallas Howard and/or debate the Mandalorian helmets. Another hot topic that we've enjoyed seeing on the timeline is praise for Star Wars' hottest new couple: Frog Lady and Frog Man.

Last week, we met Frog Lady when she became a passenger on Mando's ship. After some trials and tribulations (like facing off with giant ice spiders and Baby Yoda snacking on her unfertilized eggs), she was finally reunited with her husband in the latest episode. Their reunion sparked joy in a lot of people, who took to Twitter to express their happiness over the couple's happy ending. You can check out some of the tweets about Frog lady and Frog Man below...