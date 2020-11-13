Star Wars: The Mandalorian Chapter 11 Sparks Serious Helmet Debate
Full spoilers for The Mandalorian Chapter 11, "The Heiress," incoming. Proceed with caution if you've yet to watch the latest episode of the hit Disney+ show!
It took a few episodes to get there, but the second season of The Mandalorian finally blew the lid off on its worldbuilding, connecting the live-action and animated universes in one of the biggest ways yet. After Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and The Child found themselves in trouble thanks to some shifty Quarren fishermen, three Mandalorians came to the rescue — Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides), and none other than Bo-Katan Kryze herself, played by Katee Sackhoff, the same actor who voiced her in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
After the quartet of Mandalorians got themselves situated and rescued The Child, Bo-Katan and her crew were quick to take their helmets off, a direct violation of the creed we've seen Djarin live by for a full season of action-packed episodes. As we find out, the whole helmet situation differs from sect to sect of Mandalorians, and Djarin and Bo-Katan's crews simply have different views on the situation.
As you might expect, the moment also caused an uproar online as many felt it was a violation of Mandalorian regulations, while others backed Bo-Katan and company for their contrasting helmet regulations. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying!
why is this din everytime a mandalorian takes off their helmet pic.twitter.com/iFxamBD2Xp— crystal ✿ mando spoilers! (@RETROJEDl) November 13, 2020
It's all about respecting the lore. I'm sure he might be adapting the New Mendalor lifestyle down the line or maybe he might remain a True Mandalorian. The point is, he choose the role to play the character. I'm sure they were very clear about the intention of the character.— 'Le Grif of Griftin' • #TheSnyderCut #ReleaseMe ❁ (@That_Grifter) November 13, 2020
Mando: “you’re not real mandalorians! You can’t take off your helmets!”
Bo-Katan:#Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/j0rZLnSoid— Jorge Tovar (@24Orangemamba) November 13, 2020
I love that we are finally getting some long awaited answers to the helmet removal and differing Mandalorian creeds. There is some deep simmering thought now for the protagonist about his people.— King Cobain (@Cobain_Is_King) November 13, 2020
mando spoilers // #TheMandalorian
ugh so we finally got to see din's reaction when a real mandalorian takes off their helmet 😭 he's so quick to ask them where they got their armour 😭— april ✿ mando spoilers (@mandoslut) November 13, 2020
#TheMandalorian spoiler— tara ☻︎ mando spoilers! (@poshtridge) November 13, 2020
din when he yet again saw another mandalorian take off their helmet pic.twitter.com/ngoHKeSNid
The "helmet always on" thing is
1. Not observed by all Mandalorian sects as some are more fanatical than others
and
2. Death Watch was a splinter group
as well as
3. Much of the 'helmet always on' thing came AFTER the Imperial Purge due to obvious reasons— deepfluff (♫ YUB NUB ♫) (@deepfluff) November 13, 2020
New episodes of The Mandalorian are added to Disney+ every Friday.