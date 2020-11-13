Star Wars: The Mandalorian Chapter 11 Sparks Serious Helmet Debate

Full spoilers for The Mandalorian Chapter 11, "The Heiress," incoming. Proceed with caution if you've yet to watch the latest episode of the hit Disney+ show!

It took a few episodes to get there, but the second season of The Mandalorian finally blew the lid off on its worldbuilding, connecting the live-action and animated universes in one of the biggest ways yet. After Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and The Child found themselves in trouble thanks to some shifty Quarren fishermen, three Mandalorians came to the rescue — Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides), and none other than Bo-Katan Kryze herself, played by Katee Sackhoff, the same actor who voiced her in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

After the quartet of Mandalorians got themselves situated and rescued The Child, Bo-Katan and her crew were quick to take their helmets off, a direct violation of the creed we've seen Djarin live by for a full season of action-packed episodes. As we find out, the whole helmet situation differs from sect to sect of Mandalorians, and Djarin and Bo-Katan's crews simply have different views on the situation.

As you might expect, the moment also caused an uproar online as many felt it was a violation of Mandalorian regulations, while others backed Bo-Katan and company for their contrasting helmet regulations. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying!