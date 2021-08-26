Star Wars: Mark Hamill Jokes That the Disney Gallery Special Doesn't Answer All Questions About The Mandalorian Return

✖

The Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian delivered a number of surprises to Star Wars fans, the biggest, of course, being the return of Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker to take Baby Yoda, a.k.a. Grogu, away to be trained as a Jedi. In the new Disney+ special Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian - "Making of the Season 2 Finale," fans were finally given a number of answers about how the appearance came together from both a technical and narrative perspective, but Hamill took to Twitter to confirm that, while the new special answers most of the questions fans had, there are still some lingering mysteries we might not get any answers to. Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian - "Making of the Season 2 Finale" is now streaming on Disney+.

"For more than 17 months I've kept my vow of secrecy & remained completely silent about my episode of [The Mandalorian]," Hamill shared on Twitter. "TODAY many* of your questions will be answered as 'The Making of the Season 2 Finale' begins streaming on [Disney+]!!! *('many'... but not all, naturally)"

For more than 17 months I've kept my vow of secrecy & remained completely silent about my episode of #TheMandalorian.🤫 TODAY many* of your questions will be answered as "The Making of the Season 2 Finale" begins streaming on @disneyplus!!! *("many"... but not all, naturally)🤔 pic.twitter.com/UT7XUr9DbZ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 25, 2021

Whether the implication is that the nature of fandom means there are countless questions about the appearance that could never possibly be answered or if there are questions Hamill still has to keep a tight lid on, including whether there could potentially be more appearances in the future, is yet to be confirmed.

Star Wars describes the new special, "In last year’s Season 2 finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the appearance of a young Luke Skywalker was one of the biggest reveals and best-kept secrets of the acclaimed show thus far. The story of the cutting-edge technology used to bring Luke back is the subject of a special extra episode of Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Watch the new clip, featuring fan-favorite Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, from the Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – 'Making of the Season 2 Finale.' The second season of The Mandalorian was recognized with 24 nominations at this year’s Emmy awards, including Best Drama Series. "

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian - "Making of the Season 2 Finale" is now streaming on Disney+.

What did you think of the special? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!