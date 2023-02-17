Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Reveals Why Return of the Jedi Is His Favorite of the Saga

With the number of Star Wars projects that have been released over the years, every fan has a different entry point and reason to love a specific installment, which includes The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal confirming that his favorite film in the series is Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and it's because of the Ewoks. During his appearance on Late Night with Seth Myers, Pascal bonded with the host over a shared love of the creatures, expressing what it's like to join a franchise that was such an integral part of his upbringing. Season 3 of The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on March 1st.

"There had to have been a re-release of the first one because I feel like I saw it in the movie theater. I was traumatized by the trash compactor," Pascal revealed to the host. "I distinctly remember [Star Wars: The] Empire Strikes Back and finally getting tickets to Return of the Jedi, which, if I was being honest, is my favorite one. It's like we're not allowed to admit it."

When Myers similarly expressed his love over the film and the conflicted reaction from audiences to the Ewoks, Pascal confessed, "I would say it's because of the Ewoks."

For a number of years after the release of the conclusion of the original trilogy, the characters had a negative reputation, as they appealed more to younger audiences than adult viewers. With the prequel trilogy introducing Jar Jar Binks, the sequel trilogy introducing BB-8, and The Mandalorian debuting "Baby Yoda," fans have a number of options when it comes to more cutesy and playful characters.

Speaking to the opportunity of joining the galaxy far, far away, Pascal pointed out, "It's crazy. It's so strange because it's something so imprinted on your childhood and now you're a part of it and it's a very surreal and big thing that I'm proud of."

The upcoming Season 3 of the series is described, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

