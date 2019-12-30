Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Confirmed for Fall 2020

Friday has brought the week to a bittersweet end for Star Wars fans. Star Wars: The Mandalorian just concluded its first season in epic fashion, leaving viewers more excited about the Disney+ series than ever before. The only problem is that there won’t be any new episodes for quite some time. Creator Jon Favreau has already confirmed that the team is hard at work on Season 2, and now that the finale has been released to the public, he’s taking to Twitter to give everyone a better idea of when the new installment will actually arrive.

Favreau tweeted a picture of a model for a mysterious Star Wars creature along with a message of hope for fans of The Mandalorian. Saving specifics for a later date, Favreau confirmed that Season 2 would be arriving in the fall of next year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Season 2 of The Mandalorian coming Fall 2020,” Favreau wrote in the tweet.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

The second season of The Mandalorian had already been confirmed by Jon Favreau, so the announcement of a new installment wasn’t exactly a surprise to anyone. The “Fall 2020” bit is the important part.

The Mandalorian won’t have a Stranger Things-length wait between seasons, which is seriously good news for fans. However, just saying “fall” doesn’t exactly offer a lot of clarity as to exactly when new episodes will arrive. Fall could mean late August. Fall could also mean sometime in November. There is a three to four month window when The Mandalorian Season 2 could arrive next year, and we’ll probably know something more specific when a trailer is released over the summer.

We’re going to have to wait just a little while to see what happens to Din Djarin, Cara Dune, Greef Karga, and Baby Yoda, but at least we know when we can expect to see them all again. In the meantime, Disney+ is releasing brand new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars to keep the adventure going.

Are you looking forward to The Mandalorian Season 2? Let us know in the comments! If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.