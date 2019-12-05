Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season Finale Synopsis Released

Having premiered just a few weeks ago, it’s hard to believe that The Mandalorian is already close to wrapping up its first season on Disney+. The first live-action Star Wars TV series will run just eight episodes in its debut run, with four of those having already premiered on the streaming service and four still yet to debut. Now, ahead of the final episodes (one of which will debut a little early because of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Disney+ and Lucasfilm have released the official synopsis for the season one finale of The Mandalorian, which appears to tease a battle for the title character.

Simply titled “Chapter 8” for the time being (the full title will likely be a secret until the episode’s premiere), the synopsis is just one sentence which reads: “The Mandalorian comes face to face with an unexpected enemy.” Given the adjective before it, it’s unclear just who the enemy will be in this episode and whether it will be someone that we already know from the first half of the season or not. Perhaps they’ll be one of his fellow Mandalorian’s or his former employer Greef Carga (played by Carl Weathers). There’s also the possibility of it being a character we’ve yet to meet, perhaps even someone with ties to the back story of Baby Yoda.

Fans won’t have to wait too terribly long for the return of The Mandalorian though as the second season is already in production. No official premiere date, or even a window, has been announced by Lucasfilm or Disney+ but given the speed with which they’ve been working it’s not out of the realm of possibility that it could premiere at a similar time in 2020. Check back here for official details on The Mandalorian season 2 as we learn them.

“We’re working on Season Two, writing, prepping with the directors, and getting ready to direct myself, actually,” series creator Jon Favreau confirmed previously. “I didn’t get a chance the last time around because I was doing Lion King. So I’ll step in for one of them.”

In addition to The Mandalorian, fans have a lot of Star Wars to look forward to on the new streaming platform with a shot that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.