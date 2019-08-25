Star Wars: The Mandalorian Trailer Revealed at D23

The next era of Star Wars storytelling has officially arrived. During this weekend’s D23 Expo, Lucasfilm officially released a trailer for the saga’s first live-action television series, The Mandalorian. This comes after a teaser trailer for the series – as well as several minutes of footage – initially made its debut at Star Wars Celebration Chicago, but did not officially premiere online.

The Mandalorian will star Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The series is set shortly after the events of the original trilogy of films, and is expected to have a unique approach on the franchise.

“Since I wrote most of [The Mandalorian], I wrote it to fit within our volume, and in trying to keep the scale of it like the first Star Wars film, which was a relatively low-budget affair, even though the effects were spectacular,” series creator Jon Favreau shared at a panel appearance earlier this year.

“I wrote four of the episodes before I even had a deal, because I wanted to do this but only if they wanted to do the version that I wanted to do,” Favreau recently shared in an interview. “I had been thinking about Star Wars since Disney acquired Star Wars. When I was working on Lion King, it was a full-time job for a few of the years, but there was a lot of time when I just had to be available for three very focused hours a day. The TV model allowed me to be an executive producer [on Mandalorian], which allowed me to, on my own time, write everything. It’s a lot like being a chef. You write the menu, you staff up with people who are great at what they do, you oversee and help guide the people who are actually cooking the food, working the line, and then at the end, you plate.

“That’s why it worked well for Disney. Plus, Disney+ is emerging and there’s an opportunity to tell a story that’s bigger than television, but you don’t have the same expectations that a big holiday release has, which to me isn’t that type of Star Wars that comes out of me. The type of Star Wars that I’m inspired to tell is a smaller thing with new characters.”

The cast of The Mandalorian also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Taika Waititi, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, and Werner Herzog. Directors on the series will include Waititi, Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Dave Filoni.

“Star Wars is very different to Marvel style,” Waititi said earlier this year. “They know that the tone of the first films really should be kind of adhered to. That’s what the fans like and you can’t really disrespect it, I guess is a nicer way of saying, ‘Can’t put too many jokes in.’ There’s a bit, definitely, my tone is in there, the dialogue and stuff like that.”

The Mandalorian will premiere on November 12th on Disney+.